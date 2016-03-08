From France, PSG reignite interest in €80m Napoli midfielder Allan
10 May at 13:40PSG are planning to renew their interest in Napoli midfielder Allan in the summer. French based newspaper L’Equipe claim that there will be a meeting in Qatar today, where the club’s owners will discuss their aims for the summer transfer window, and that Allan is their top priority. They claim that the French champions have put €80m aside for the Brazilian, and are confident that De Laurentiis would accept that figure. They are also optimistic about Allan’s eagerness to join the club, having attempted to sign him in the January transfer window, so it is thought that contact was made then with his representatives who indicated he would be open to the move.
Allan’s form has dropped off drastically since the initial move broke down in the winter, with many pundits claiming that his head was turned by the prospect of the move and the big jump in wages that went with it. The general consensus now seems to be that it may be best for all involved if he moves on in the summer.
