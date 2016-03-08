From France: PSG reignite interest in Napoli’s midfielder
29 November at 11:05Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have reignited their interest in Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s midfielder Allan, as per reports in the French media cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Naples-based outfit in the recent past after being identified as one of the main characters of recent dressing-room revolt against club president.
As per the latest report, PSG are now once again interested in signing the Brazil international who currently has a contract with the club till 2023.
