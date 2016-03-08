From France: PSG remain on alert for two Juve players
03 January at 17:15PSG continue to look for reinforcements in Italy. As reported by Le10Sport (via IlBianconero.com), the French side have already identified all of their targets, two of which are currently playing for Juventus. The negotiations, though, are tough.
The two players in question are Emre Can and Mattia De Scigli: two names that PSG's sporting director Leonardo (formerly of AC Milan) would welcome with open arms. The midfielder could be part of a swap deal involving Paredes, while the defender is valued at around €15m.
