From France: PSG set to begin process of Mbappe, Neymar’s contract extensions
07 January at 16:40French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are set to offer contract extensions to star attacking duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, as per Le Parisien cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both players are two of the hottest properties in the world of football and has been attracting a lot of interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the recent past.
As per the latest report, sporting director Leonardo is involved in the process of offering both player a new contract in order to reduce interest from Real and Barca in PSG’s prized assets.
