From France: PSG star Neymar has violated a directive from the French government
18 March at 14:30Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has violated a directive of the French government, according to a report from French newspaper Le Parisien via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Brazilian forward, who is contracted to the Parisian club until 2022, returned to his native country on a private plane, so he could spend the coronavirus quarantine with his family. However, in doing so he has violated a directive from the French government, that prevents anyone leaving the country in order to stop the spread of the contagion.
Neymar has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1906 minutes. In that time, he has scored 18 goals and provided ten assists, being a core part of PSG’s Champions League victory over German side Borussia Dortmund. The player has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer, although nothing concrete has arrived yet.
Apollo Heyes
