From France to England: Paratici's transfer market travels and Juve's objectives
13 June at 09:15In the last couple of days, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been travelling around Europe in view of the start of the summer transfer market and was looking to deepen negotiations with several clubs regarding potential reinforcements for the Bianconeri.
As reported by Sky Sport, yesterday Paratici had a meeting with Lyon representatives and he asked for information regarding Tanguy Ndombele. Tottenham is also interested in the player and already made an offer of 45 million euros plus bonuses but it was rejected by the French club. For this reason, the Bianconeri want to stay informed about Ndombele as well as about the youngster Amine Gouiri.
The second leg of Paratici's European tour was London, where he met Chelsea representatives to discuss Maurizio Sarri's departure to the Allianz Arena. The parties are still at work and the green light has not yet arrived.
And also in London, in the local offices of Manchester United, the first meeting with the Red Devils took place for Paul Pogba, Juve's great dream.
Joao Cancelo was also mentioned in the talks, as Manchester City have not been able to close a deal for the fullback yet considering Juventus' economic request. Meanwhile, there was also contact with Everton who are interested in signing Moise Kean.
