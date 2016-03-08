From France: UEFA to postpone Euros until 2021 and suspend European cups

Despite the ongoing situation all of over the world, UEFA made the decision to not suspend the European cups during a meeting today. Of course, this has been heavily criticised but it seems that the wanted decision will arrive after all, although too late one could argue.

According to L'Equipe , UEFA should announce the provisional suspension of Champions League and Europa League as well as the postponement of the Euros until 2021. This will allow the clubs to finish the European competitions as well as the domestic commitments.



For more news, visit our homepage. The period June 12-July 12 will thus be available to the Champions League, Europa League and domestic leagues instead of the Euros. Given the situation, this is the best solution.

UEFA, who have scheduled an important summit for next Tuesday, are expected to announce the suspension of Champions League and Europa League on that occasion, as well as the postponement of the Euros until the summer of 2021.