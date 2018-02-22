From Germany: Arsenal and Atlético Madrid join race to sign Napoli target
10 May at 15:10According to the latest reports from German tabloid Bild, Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal and Atlético Madrid ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 26-year-old ‘keeper has also been strongly linked with a move to Napoli, though that deal now appears to be dead in the water. Indeed, the Partenopei have seemingly switched their attention towards Sporting CP’s Rui Patrício.
Meanwhile, Los Colchoneros are conscious of the fact that they may be forced to sell Jan Oblak should a huge offer arrive from an English Premier League club, hence they have begun the process of putting a contingency plan in place.
Bernd Leno has a €25m release clause and Napoli, previously frontrunners, seem to have opted to sign Rui Patricio instead. According to Bild, Arsenal are still in the mix. pic.twitter.com/8Bozymlscn— Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) May 8, 2018
Arsenal and Bernd Leno have held talks on two occasions in the last month.— Dean (@ArsenalNexus) May 8, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
