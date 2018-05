Bernd Leno has a €25m release clause and Napoli, previously frontrunners, seem to have opted to sign Rui Patricio instead. According to Bild, Arsenal are still in the mix. pic.twitter.com/8Bozymlscn — Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) May 8, 2018

Arsenal and Bernd Leno have held talks on two occasions in the last month. — Dean (@ArsenalNexus) May 8, 2018

According to the latest reports from German tabloid Bild, Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal and Atlético Madrid ahead of this summer’s transfer window.The 26-year-old ‘keeper has also been strongly linked with a move to Napoli, though that deal now appears to be dead in the water . Indeed, the Partenopei have seemingly switched their attention towards Sporting CP’s Rui Patrício.Meanwhile, Los Colchoneros are conscious of the fact that they may be forced to sell Jan Oblak should a huge offer arrive from an English Premier League club, hence they have begun the process of putting a contingency plan in place.(Bild)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)