Mario Balotelli could find himself playing in a new league: the German one!

According to SportBild, SuperMario was offered by agent Mino Raiola to Borussia Dortmund.

The Yellow & Black have lost star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Michy Batshuayi this season, the former to Arsenal, the latter to injury, and will need some firepower up front.

Balotelli is not expected to remain at Nice, as his deal there is expiring. The German side has refused, however, as they are targeting a series of different players, including Marius Wolf of Frankfurt.

The 27-year-old has still had a heck of a season, netting 26 times in all competitions as Nice have once again comfortably positioned themselves in the Ligue 1 Top 10, though the Europa League looks to be beyond the pale ever since Rennes went on their unbeaten run.

Asked about the former Inter and Manchester City star earlier this year, agent Mino Raiola said that “In Italy he’s number one. He’s worth €100million, but he’s on a free transfer and is therefore a bargain. I’m negotiating with many clubs in England and in Italy.



“I’ve spoken with Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Inter.”