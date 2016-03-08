From Germany: Bayern accelerate for Perisic
09 August at 13:30According to what has been reported by German outlet Bild today, Bayern Munich are seriously keen on signing Inter Milan's Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.
The news first came yesterday as a long-term injury suffered by Manchester City's Leroy Sane has meant that the Bavarian club have had to turn their attention elsewhere.
Perisic was already listed by Inter as available for transfer, or for loan at the very least, stretching back to the January transfer window when Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham were expressing an interest in the World Cup finalist.
