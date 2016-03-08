From Germany: Bayern keen on Juve’s Can
15 November at 14:00German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based outfit ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer as he dropped the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder from the Old Lady’s squad for this season’s UEFA Champions League.
As per the latest report, Bayern are interested in bringing the German international back home and are evaluating the possibility of meeting Juve’s valuation of €40 million for the midfielder.
Can has been at Juventus since the summer of 2018 when he moved as free-agent after his contract with English Premier League outfit Liverpool came to an end.
Since then, Can has represented the Bianconeri in 33 league matches, where he has managed to score four goals and provided a solitary assist.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments