From Germany: Bayern Munich to activate buy option for Inter's Perisic

Bayern Munich plan to activate the buy option on Inter owned forward Ivan Perisic, according to a report from German newspaper Bild via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the 31-year-old Croatian forward has struggled with an ankle injury whilst on loan with the German side. He has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1200 minutes. In that time, he’s scored five goals and eight assists. The Bundesliga giants have already informed Perisic of their plans.Bayern will pay between €15-20 million for the 31-year-old, the report continues. Inter will be happy to accept as they look to reinvest the money into the squad in the summer. Perisic has adapted immediately to the tactical system of coach Hans Flick and has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay to the club. Inter can now look to focus on their other players out on loan, such as Mauro Icardi.Apollo Heyes