From Germany: Bayern offer new contract to veteran full-back
03 December at 10:50German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have offered a new contract to veteran full-back David Alaba.
The Austria international has just 19 months left on his current contract with the German club which is set to expire in the summer of 2021.
As per the latest development, Bayern have offered Alaba a new contract which will keep him with the current German champions beyond the summer of 2021.
Alaba has been at Bayern since the summer of 2008 and has represented the senior team in 357 matches in all competition where he has scored 30 goals and provided 46 assists.
