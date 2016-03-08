From Germany: Bayern pondering move to sign Roma star

Turkish attacker Cengiz Under is having a fine start of the season for Roma. The right winger is building on his successes and experience collected in his first season in Italy and his good form is attracting interest some of the world's most prominent clubs.



According to SportBild, Bayern Munich have chosen Arjen Robben's substitute. The German source says that the desired name is indeed Under, who the Bavarians are following with great attention. The German champions are reportedly ready to offer about 60 million euros for the player's services.



Under has so far scored 2 goals and assisted another 4 in 7 matches for the club from the capital this season. Last season the Turk reached a tally of 8 goals in all competitions, scoring all of them in the second half of the season after struggling to adapt in the first.



The player is also a regular for the Turkish national team. Since making his debut in 2016 at the age of 19, he has collected 13 caps and scored 4 goals for his country.