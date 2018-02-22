Borussia Dortmund won’t be able to hold onto Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer, according to reports from Germany.

Ruhr Nachtrichten confirm that the 29-year-old - a former Milan and Genoa player - doesn’t want to extend his deal with the Yellow & Black, a rather fascinating turnout for the many clubs who like him, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

It now appears that the Bundesliga club is preparing a sale. The Greek international has a deal with them until 2019, but he is free to talk to whomever he wants from July onwards.

The report confirms that Arsenal are first in line for the centre-back, who would be very happy to replace Laurent Koscielny, who is expected to be out for six months with an Achilles tear.

Recent reports from Italy indicated that the 29-year-old had offered his services to Milan, whom he played for in 2010/2011. Trouble is, that kind of spend would force the Rossoneri to sell someone for Financial Fair Play reasons… and that somebody would be the far younger, and far more promising, Alessio Romagnoli!