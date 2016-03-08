From Germany: Dortmund interested in Juve’s Mandzukic, Can
28 November at 10:35German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ out-of-favour duo of veteran striker Mario Mandzukic and midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window, as per SportBild.
Both Mandzukic and Can has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
As per the latest report, BVB are interested in signing both players in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster their squad for the rest of the season.
The report further stated that Dortmund are hoping to get both deals done in as little as €30 million because of player’s willingness to leave the club as soon as possible in order to get first-team football.
However, it is highly unlikely that Juve will let their two seasoned campaigner leave for just €30 million considering there were reports that the club’s hierarchy was optimistic of generating up to €40 million alone from the sale of Can.
