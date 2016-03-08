From Germany: Dortmund’s star midfielder set to leave in summer
07 January at 15:45German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s veteran midfielder Mario Gotze is set to leave the club in the summer transfer window, as per Bild cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the BVB and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded an extension in the near future.
Gotze has rejoined Dortmund in the summer of 2016 from German champions Bayern Munich for a reported transfer fee of €22 million.
