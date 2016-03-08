From Germany: Eriksen set to snub Real and Juve for Bayern Munich?

12 October at 13:15
Christian Eriksen has a contract expiring with Tottenham Hotspur next summer and, at this stage, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Dane will sign a new deal with the North London club. 

There are a number of clubs interested in pursuing a move for Eriksen on a 'free transfer' next summer, with Juventus, Real Madrid and Inter Milan named amongst the interested parties. However, reports from Sport 1 suggest that Eriksen is ready to snub those aforementioned clubs in favour of a move to Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

