From Germany: Eriksen set to snub Real and Juve for Bayern Munich?
12 October at 13:15Christian Eriksen has a contract expiring with Tottenham Hotspur next summer and, at this stage, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Dane will sign a new deal with the North London club.
There are a number of clubs interested in pursuing a move for Eriksen on a 'free transfer' next summer, with Juventus, Real Madrid and Inter Milan named amongst the interested parties. However, reports from Sport 1 suggest that Eriksen is ready to snub those aforementioned clubs in favour of a move to Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.
