From Germany: Hertha Berlin interested in signing PSG midfielder in January
26 December at 17:40German Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin are interested in signing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s out-of-favour midfielder Julian Draxler in the January transfer window, as per Le Parisien cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Germany international has been linked with a move away from the Paris-based club after failing to cement his spot in the start XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Hertha Berlin are interested in bringing Draxler back to Germany and are ready to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
