From Germany: Hummels rejected Man Utd before Dortmund move
22 June at 15:45New Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United before he sealed a return to the Westfalenstadion from Bayern Munich.
Hummels has now already been announced as a Dortmund player, as he moved back to the Ruhr Valley for a fee of around 30 million euros. This move comes three years after he had joined Bayern from BVB for a fee of 38 million euros.
German outlet BILD though, state that Hummels was subject of competition from Man United, but the German rejected the move and decided to return to his former club instead.
The outlet states that United maintained a great interest in Hummels and were willing to offer the defender a huge salary to lure him to Old Trafford in a possible summer move.
But Hummels didn't like the prospect of playing in the UEFA Europa League and preferred to play in the Champions League and that is why he turned down the offer from United.
BILD say that the Red Devils offered around €12m (£10.7m) in the contract offer
