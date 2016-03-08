From Germany: Juve outcast agrees to join Dortmund - the situation
23 January at 14:00Emre Can is destined to leave Juventus due to the lack of playing time, However, in recent weeks, no teams have come forward for the midfielder, at least not meeting the demands of the Bianconeri. Now, though, there seems to be an opening for the former Liverpool man.
According to reports from Sky Germany (via TuttoJuve.it), the player has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund, willing to cut his salary in order to end the adventure at Juventus. With the German side, he would be guaranteed continuous playing time.
It remains to be understood, however, if Dortmund will be able to meet the economic demands of Juve. However, it's clear that the latter are looking to sell Emre Can, and as long as the offer isn't away too low, they should be able to find a solution in the negotiations.
In other words, after months of rumours, Can could finally be leaving.
