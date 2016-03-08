From Germany: Kovac gone, testing times for Perisic and Inter

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have recently sacked their manager Niko Kovac after series of under-par performances.



Even though manager’s departure in the early stages of the seasons is nothing new now a days, but it is a new which would have caused some stress in Milan.



The reason is winger Ivan Perisic who is currently on a season-long loan at Bayern from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan with an option to make the deal permanent for €20 million.



It is no secret that Kovac was the person responsible for making Perisic’s move happen and with him not in the mix anymore, the Croatia international’s future is once again up in the air.



One of the possible candidates who can replace Kovac is Jose Mourinho and both Inter and Perisic will be hoping to see the Portuguese on the bench at the Allianz Arena.



The reason is during his time at Manchester United, Mourinho tried to bring Perisic to Old Trafford and with him joining the German giants, Inter might be able to complete the deal which is looking highly unlikely now.



However, if there is someone other than Mourinho, it is believed that the German club will decide about the fate of the versatile attacker in May after looking at his performances.



Andrea Distaso