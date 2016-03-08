From Germany: Lewandowski might opt for Bayern stay
10 July at 17:15Reports from German daily BILD state that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski could end up staying at the Bavarian club this summer.
It was reported about a month ago that Lewandowski will leave Bayern after his agent Pini Zahavi had told BILD that the player is looking to move on from the German side. It was also revealed that three clubs have already made contact for the Pole.
BILD now report that Lewandowski could now end up staying at Bayern, despite his agent having made clear about the move and with clubs having drawn links with him.
It is said that none of the offers that have arrived have matched the player's valuation and those that will arrive will not match it too.
Lewandowski will leave if only the right offer arrives for him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
