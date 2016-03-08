From Germany: Liverpool and Inter given hope as Bayern drop out of Pépé race
08 May at 14:15Nicolas Pépé has been one of the revelations of the Ligue 1 season and is leading Lille to the Champions League with his fantastic performances. The 23-year-old Ivorian has scored 20 goals and assisted another 11 in the French league this season, attracting interest from various top clubs, with Lille ready to sell him, which was also confirmed by the club president.
In the last months, there have been talks of Bayern Munich being the most serious suitor in the attacker's services. However, according to reports from Bild, the coach of the Bavarian Niko Kovac refused to make a move for the player and seems decided to rather attempt to finalize the transfer of Ante Rebic from Frankfurt.
Besides Bayern, Pépé has also many suitors in the Premier League, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly expressing their interest in the player. Meanwhile, Inter Milan are a surprise club in the race, as the Nerazzurri look to add a top player to their attacking department.
