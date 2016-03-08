From Germany: Liverpool and Inter given hope as Bayern drop out of Pépé race

08 May at 14:15
Nicolas ​Pépé has been one of the revelations of the Ligue 1 season and is leading Lille to the Champions League with his fantastic performances. The 23-year-old Ivorian has scored 20 goals and assisted another 11 in the French league this season, attracting interest from various top clubs, with Lille ready to sell him, which was also confirmed by the club president.

In the last months, there have been talks of Bayern Munich being the most serious suitor in the attacker's services. However, according to reports from Bild, the coach of the Bavarian Niko Kovac refused to make a move for the player and seems decided to rather attempt to finalize the transfer of Ante Rebic from Frankfurt.

Besides Bayern, ​Pépé has also many suitors in the Premier League, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly expressing their interest in the player. Meanwhile, Inter Milan are a surprise club in the race, as the Nerazzurri look to add a top player to their attacking department.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.