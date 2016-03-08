From Germany: Milan open to selling left-back in January

Serie A giants AC Milan are open to selling Ricardo Rodriguez in January and there is a lot of interest from Germany for the Swiss left-back.



The Swiss national team star joined Milan in the summer of 2017 from Wolfsburg and has had an average career at the San Siro. He has been criticised in recent days, with many demanding Theo Hernandez to start.



Reports in Germany claim that there is a lot of interest in Germany to sign Rodriguez and Milan would be happy to sell him for a fee of around 15 million euros. But this price-tag could make things complicated as teams could be unwilling to pay the amount.