From Germany: Milan to offer Rangnick both sporting director and head coach roles next summer
20 December at 18:20AC Milan are preparing to offer Ralf Rangnick a role as both the club’s sporting director and head coach next season, according to a report from German newspaper Bild via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 61-year-old has become of interest to the Rossoneri’s management due to his work with the Red Bull corporation, working as a coach of RB Leipzig and now the head of sport and development at the company. The German has also been contacted by both Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but the Rossoneri’s double offer has proved too tempting to turn down.
Milan are planning to offer him a role as an external consultant in January, the report highlights, in order to stop other clubs beating them to his signature. The German is evaluating the offer and a final answer is expected over the coming weeks. Rangnick was most recently the head coach of RB Leipzig.
Apollo Heyes
