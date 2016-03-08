From Germany: No place for Maldini and Boban in Rangnick's 'new AC Milan'
02 March at 13:00The internal situation at AC Milan has been somewhat critical in the past couple of days, as there is a clear division in the Rossoneri management. Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban openly criticized CEO Ivan Gazidis and asked for clarity from the ownership in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport and his words have led to many rumours emerging in the Italian and also foreign press.
As we reported yesterday, there is a certain 'air of divorce' in the relationship between the Elliott hedge fund and Zvonimir Boban, which will likely leave to the farewell of the Croatian director at the end of the season. Paolo Maldini seems also destined to leave the club as Gazidis plans yet another revolution at the San Siro.
And now there are also confirmations coming from Germany on the matter. As reported by the famous newspaper Bild, Ralf Rangnick is the man selected by Gazidis to take over from Stefano Pioli at Milan in a super managerial role that will have him also feature as a sporting director.
The German paper adds that Rangnick would already have his staff of collaborators ready to bring to Milan and, consequently, there would be no more space for Maldini and Boban, as discussed by Italian media yesterday.
Go to comments