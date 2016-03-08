From Germany: PSG close to deal for Manchester United target
12 August at 14:00According to what has been reported by German outlet Abendzeitung-Muenchen, Jerome Boateng, Bayern Munich’s German centre-back, is nearing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The German defender has also been a target of Manchester United this summer, before the English club failed to make a centre-back signing.
It was thought that Boateng had found a place within Niko Kovac’s plans at the Bavarian club; yet the looming shadow of PSG may be enough to help Boateng depart Bayern and take up a new residence in the French capital.
Bayern are thought to be wanting €50 million for Jerome Boateng and would reportedly replace Boateng instantly with VfB Stuttgart’s French defender Benjamin Pavard; who turned heads with his goal against Argentina in the World Cup in Russia.
Kovac will be eager to get the dealings done as soon as possible so he can focus on preparing his side and leading them into the new season, with the Bundesliga theirs to lose, as usual.
