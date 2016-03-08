From Germany, Real Madrid and Atletico both keen on Liverpool target Brandt

Julian Brandt's excellent performances with Leverkusen recently has attracted the interest of two big Spanish clubs. According to Bild, both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have been watching the 22 year old winger recently and are both weighing up a potential move for him in the summer.

Brandt is rumoured to have a release clause of just €25m that will become active if Bayer Leverkusen fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, meaning that a number of clubs could be interested in tempting the current Bundesliga player of the month to switch his allegiances.

Brandt has impressed all season for Leverkusen, but particularly under new manager Peter Bosz, who took over just before Christmas and whose brand of attacking football seems to suit Brandt. The German winger has contributed with 5 assists and 4 goals since the German league resumed following the winter break.

Leverkusen are currently 6th in the Bundesliga, and while they won’t have given up hope of qualifying for the Champions League, they will be preparing themselves for the activation of Brandt’s release clause.