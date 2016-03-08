From Germany: Real Madrid set to make offer for Bayern Munich superstar
26 June at 18:25La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make an offer to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.
Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has already made it clear that the Pole wants to move away from the Bavarian side this summer. Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United have already drawn links with the striker, who scored 29 times in the Bundesliga last season for Bayern.
Kicker report that Real Madrid are set to make an offer for Lewandowski this summer.
The offer will come weeks after Madrid had offered a swap deal to Bayern by proposing to including Karim Benzema in the deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
