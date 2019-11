From Germany: Rumours of Guardiola's return to Bayern Munich heating up

Manchester City Pep Guardiola is being more closely linked with a return to Bayern Munich, following the dismissal of coach Niko Kovac, according to a report from German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com The report details how the rumour that the 48-year-old Spanish coach will return to the Bavarian side following the end of this season is only strengthening, with more reports confirming the idea.Guardiola’s contract with the reigning Premier League champions expires next summer.Apollo Heyes