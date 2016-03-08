From Germany: Sokratis set for Arsenal medical this week
04 June at 13:35German outlet Kicker reports that Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos will undergo a medical at Arsenal this week ahead of his move to the Emirates this summer.
The Greek defender has become an important part of Dortmund's defense since he arrived from Werder Bremen in 2013 for a fee in region of 9.5 million euros. This season, Sokratis made 30 appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring twice too.
Kicker report that Arsenal's capture of Sokratis is all but complete and it just requires a medical, which will be done later week.
It is said that a fee of about 17 million euros has been agreed for the former AC Milan defender and the 29-year-old will sign a three-year deal at the Emirates as soon as the deal is complete.
The final details of the deal are yet to be finalized but Sven Mislintat has played a vital role in finalizing the negotiations and in striking a deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
