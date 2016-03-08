From Ghana: Asamoah could miss the African Cup of Nations

Right now Ghana are playing in Accra in a friendly match against Sierra Leone. However, in the Ghanaian squad there is no place for Kwadwo Asamoah. And he may not be present even this summer at the African Cup of Nations. The reason? According to ghanasoccernet.com, the Inter player has left his national team in advance due to disagreements with head coach Kwesi Appiah about the role: it seems that Asamoah wants to play as a midfielder, and not as a fullback as the manager Appiah would like, and how, he also plays in the league with the Nerazzurri). The relationship between Asamoah and the Football Association of Ghana has already been turbulent in recent years, due to his abandoning of the natioanl team followed by his swift return. Now this episode could mean for him he will miss the African Cup Of Nations in June.