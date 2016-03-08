From Gundogan to Praet: Inter evaluating midfield reinforcements
30 April at 15:15The midfield, from the time of the attempt made for Luka Modric, is the sector that Inter seeks to improve with the most intensity and need. This year the department as improved but Marotta and Ausilio have every intention of reinforcing the middle of the field, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.
Ilkay Gundogan is seen as an ideal colleague for Marcelo Brozovic in the double pivot but it is a difficult operation. The player's contract expires with Manchester City in 2020 and he has asked for a salary of 9 million euros per season, too much for the Nerazzurri.
Other solutions examined are those in Serie A: Lorenzo Pellegrini and Dennis Praet. Both are more suited to a position in a three-man midfield but the can also play in a double pivot.
The Roma man could become a viable track if he does not renew his contract with the Giallorossi, with a release clause of 30 million euros present in the current agreement.
Meanwhile, the Sampdoria midfielder is valued at about 25 million euros and has a more affordable salary and has given signs of being ready to move to a bigger club. The 24-year-old Belgian does not have a long European curriculum but in the past, Inter Milan concluded some positive and beneficial deals with the Genoa-based club.
