From Holland: 'It is clear that de Ligt will join Barcelona'
31 March at 16:15Matthijs de Ligt is considered to be one of the best young central defenders in the world; the Ajax man attracting all sorts of attention from Europe's best clubs. De Ligt is currently with Dutch side Ajax but is a top priority of Juventus, as well as La Liga giants Barcelona. It was thought that De Ligt was nearing an agreement with Juve but now, instead, it appears as though he is close to signing for Barcelona in the summer instead.
Valentijn Driessen, head of sports at Dutch paper De Telegraaf, has spoken on De Ligt's future, saying:
"It seems clear to me that he will go to Barcelona. In the last meeting staged in Amsterdam, Ajax pointed out that, unlike the other suitors, the Blaugrana will not have to pay a sum above expectations to get it."
If this is the case, De Ligt could join compatriot and Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong in switching Amsterdam for Barcelona this summer; the midfielder having already agreed a deal in January but opting to stay on at the club until the end of the season - to help the Dutch side keep up their impressive Champions League run. Ajax face Juventus in the quarter-finals; after knocking out last season's champions Real Madrid in the last round.
