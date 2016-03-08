From Holland: Juventus prepare mega-salary to secure Man Utd and Barca target
22 June at 09:30According to what has been reported by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Juventus are about to pull out all the stops to try and sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. This has been supported by reports from Sky Sport last night that Juventus are accelerating for the Dutch defender and could well beat the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona to his signature.
De Ligt has been the hottest topic of this summer transfer window so far; being touted with a huge move after a breakthrough season with Ajax - the defender excelling both on a domestic and continental level.
Every week it seems as though another team is leading the race. Barcelona appeared to be favourites for his signature at the start of the summer, before Manchester United took their turn to lead the back. More recently, Paris Saint-Germain appeared to be in pole but the club's concern over financial fair play appears to have all-but ruled them out.
Now, it is Juventus' turn and sporting director Fabio Paratici is preparing a mega-offer for both Ajax and De Ligt himself in order to get the deal done. De Telegraaf reports that Paratici is prepared to offer the Dutchman around 15-20 million euros per season; a figure that nobody but Cristiano Ronaldo earns in Turin, with the Portuguese forward on a salary of 30 million euros a year.
