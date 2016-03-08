From Holland: Roma want to sign Man Utd, Tottenham target
09 October at 18:15Serie A giants AS Roma reportedly want to sign Ajax youngster Donny van de Beek, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea in the past.
The 21-year-old is a central midfielder by trade and is also capable of playing slightly further forward in the heart of the park. This season, Van de Beek has appeared in 8 Eredivisie games, scoring once and assisting once.
Dutch outlet Voetbal International state that Roma want to sign Van de Beek and are keen on getting him as soon as possible.
Van de Beek's name has been circulated and linked with a lot of top clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona, Tottenham and Chelsea, but healthy relations with Roma could see Ajax likely sell the Dutchman to the giallorossi.
Roma signed Justin Kluivert from Roma this past summer and were close to signing Hakim Ziyech as well.
Van de Beek's current contract at Ajax runs out in the summer of 2022, which means that he would not come for cheap.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
