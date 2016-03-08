From Ibrahimovic to Eriksen: The Serie A transfer market roundup

The January transfer market closed yesterday in Italy and it was one of the most active winter sessions in the last couple of years. Almost every team was looking to fill some of the holes in their respective squads and eventually, many clubs managed to bring very interesting names to reinforce their teams ahead of the second half of the season.



Atalanta secured the return of Mattia Caldara from AC Milan as well as the signatures of several young players around Europe (they usually do not go wrong in their scouting). Moreover, they collected a lot of funds from the sales of Barrow (Bologna), Ibanez (Roma) and Kulusevski (Juve).



Fiorentina was probably the most active team throughout the month, especially in the last couple of days. The Viola signed Cutrone, Duncan and Igor for now while also securing the arrival of Amrabat from Verona for the summer.



But the absolute protagonist of the transfer market was probably Inter Milan, having purchased Christian Eriksen from Tottenham for a figure of 20 million euros. The Nerazzurri also added Young and Moses to the team and could have achieved a 10/10 market if they secured a backup attacker in the last couple of days.



Meanwhile, Juve were very inactive. They did secure the signing of Kulusevski but he will arrive in the summer. In terms of sales, they managed to offload Mandzukic and Emre Can.



Lazio looked to sign Olivier Giroud to perhaps increase their chances in the title race but eventually, the deal fell through and the Biancoceleste remained as they were, while their cross-town rivals Roma had a dubious session, signing three youngsters (Ibanez, Carles Perez, Villar) and offloading Florenzi to Valencia.



AC Milan were another very active team this month, with the biggest signing being the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has had a big impact especially in terms of personality. The Rossoneri added a couple of squad players and offloaded players who were on the margins of the project - Suso and Piatek.



Finally, Napoli made many winter transfers, with Lobotka, Demme and Politano arriving at the San Paolo. The Partenopei also secured two players for the summer - Andrea Petagna and Amir Rrahmani.