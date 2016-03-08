From Inzaghi to Piatek: AC Milan and the curse of number 9

It is now official. AC Milan will have a new number 9, Krzysztof Piatek. The Polish striker, who arrived from Genoa in January, managed to score 11 goals for the Rossoneri since his transfer to the San Siro and the Milan leadership has thus decided that he has deserved the number. However, in the past couple of years, the traditional number for great strikers has not been pleasant for the players who wore it.



Now, in addition to the opposition's defenders, Piatek will have to challenge the "curse" that has been going since the 2011/12 season, the last of Filippo Inzaghi at the San Siro. Since then, the number has had eight different interpreters and none of them were convincing and it is up to Piatek to show up and break the "tradition".



The last player to wear the shirt with number 9 was Gonzalo Higuain, who left the club after just 6 months, but there were others, less famous names and bigger flops.



