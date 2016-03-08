Chelsea have increased their personal term offer to Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

The Blues are trying to put a deal in place to sign the centre-back as they look to land players wanted by former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to soon take over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have increased their offer for Daniele Rugani, according to the latest reports from Italy.

SportItalia claim that the Pensioners are set to increase their offer from €3.5 million (plus bonuses) to €4m plus bonuses.

Our sources told us that the former Empoli man - who had his best season with Maurizio Sarri - is still not a priority until the Napoli Coach joins Chelsea. That said, Sarri has requested him.

The 23-year-old has struggled for playing time in Turin since rejoining the Bianconeri in 2015. He is reportedly looking for a fresh challenge.

The Blues have also been linked to Kostas Manolas, though the Greek international recently made it sound like he’d be staying.