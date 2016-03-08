Leicester City owner involved in helicopter crash outside stadium

28 October at 00:40
Reports from Italy suggest that Leicester City president Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the helicopter that has crashed outside the club's King Power stadium.

It was around 8:30 UK Time that the emergency services were informed of a helicopter crash around the stadium, but the club have refused to give more information about who were on board.

Reports in Italy though, state that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the helicopter that has crashed, but have refused to reveal who the others were.

Sky Sports in the UK have said that the Foxes' Director of Football and vice-president were not on the helicopter and a video from the BT Sport studios showed the plane taking off before taking the passengers aboard.

There's no official word yet, but Calciomercato are praying and hope for the best. 

