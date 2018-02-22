

According to MilanoFinanza, the Rossoneri are being targeted by Ross and Goldman Sachs, who are trying to make the most of a difficult situation for the Milanese side.



​Yesterday UEFA turned down the settlement agreement offered by Milan, who are now to be judged for their violations of Financial Fair Play. The problem is that the European governing body doesn’t trust Li Yonghong, and he has been incapable of refinancing the club’s loan.



While the Rossoneri are being referred to the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB for breach of the Financial Fair Play regulations, there is the possibility that the Elliot Fund ends up taking over the club, and putting it on the market for a sum between €400 and €500 million.



Stephen Ross is known for bringing in a number of celebrities (including Mark Anthony) to become minority owners at the Dolphins. He is a real estate mogul, and is reportedly worth around €6.3 billion.