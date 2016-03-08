Cristiano Ronaldo could find himself moving to Juventus this summer after all, if the latest reports from Italy are accurate.

The Real Madrid man is, according to Tuttosport, tempted by the idea of playing for the Old Lady, against whom he scored a sensational brace in last year’s Champions League quarter-finals.

The Portuguese star is pondering his future after his country was knocked out of the World Cup by Uruguay. He had hinted to his international team-mates that he wanted to leave Spain last summer, after he discovered he was being investigated by the Spanish tax authorities for fraud.

Though he has to pay a fine and will avoid heavier punishment, the 33-year-old may want another challenge. He has won in England and Spain, and Juventus would be a good ending to his career.

He is tempted by the idea of going to Serie A, the country that was on top of the world back when he was a kid.

The idea is that rival Lionel Messi has only won the Champions League with one club. Ronaldo already has with two. And the idea of being the man to finally bring the trophy back to Turin is…. appetizing.