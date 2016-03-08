From Jorginho to Tonali: Juventus' plan for the regista role
25 April at 14:00Juventus are considering possible changes in the midfield in the next transfer market, perhaps in the regista role. The Bianconeri are unlikely to make any drastic changes but will look to insert a few pieces that will guarantee the quality, as reported by Goal.com.
Over the months the management has noticed that the midfield department needs something more. Paul Pogba remains the big goal for Fabio Paratici, but in the case that Miralem Pjanic leaves the Allianz Stadium, an important name in the directorial role of the midfield could arrive.
It must be noted, that Juve have not put the Bosnian on the market and do not intend to do so, but the matter is delicate and, if a fair proposal arrives, the midfielder could leave the club, especially considering how the summer market will be mainly characterized by swap deals.
A name that could once again come into fashion in this regard is that of Jorginho, who has worked with Maurizio Sarri both at Napoli and Chelsea. At the moment, however, there are no negotiations, and Juve are looking to also evaluate their own players in the regista role, namely Rodrigo Bentancur.
And then there is always Sandro Tonali, an object of great desire for the Bianconeri who has, to date, not found a technical-tactical specialization, but is considered one of the best talents of the continent, ready to make a leap forward in his career from Brescia.
