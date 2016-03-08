From Jovic to Pinamonti: Napoli in the hunt for Milik replacement
05 April at 15:00Napoli are revolutionizing their forward line ahead of the summer. Andrea Petagna has already been purchased but another striker will also have to arrive because Milik seems destined to leave, given that the contract renewal talks with the Partenopei are not progressing as desired.
And while several days ago, Tuttosport (via goal.com) came with the sensational rumour that Edinson Cavani could be on his way back to the San Paolo, it seems much more likely that the club will focus on more realistic goals.
One of these is, for example, Andrea Pinamonti. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com), the player is appreciated by the Napoli management, despite his somewhat disappointing season with Genoa so far.
Another player on the list is also Luka Jovic, Real Madrid's summer signing who scored only 2 goals after being purchased for a figure of 60 million from Eintracht Frankfurt. In this case, a two-year loan deal or the inclusion of Fabian Ruiz in the negotiation could facilitate the arrival of the Serbian attacker.
Finally, there is the name of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Mainz's 22-year-old attacker who was already targetted by Napoli in January.
Go to comments