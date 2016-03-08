From Kane to Mbappé: who is Juvents’ next Ronaldo?

Agnelli planning a new Juventus World: «We will have to take the next Ronaldo: but at the age of 25»

The president explains the new strategy: "We will plan one step at a time, to become the number one in the world"



Something has changed. And it has changed forever, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo marked a definitive transition and Andrea Agnelli explained this in an interview with the Financial Times. «The purchase of CR7 for the first time had a technical and commercial implication», explains the president clarifying what, after all, it was immediately understood.



Ronaldo will be the weapon to try to win the Champions League, but at the same time will be the key to open the door to the world of fame for the Bianconeri brand. A strategy with guaranteed effectiveness, seen and considered the enormous extent of the popularity of who is undoubtedly the most famous football player in the world and one of the five best known sportsmen.



The club has entered another level, in which there are Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.



"We will take one step at a time, the steps that will lead us to be the number one club in the world," explained Andrea Agnelli, thus clarifying that the ultimate goal is to bring Juventus above all competitiors. Ambitious? At this point, realistic, in the sense that still need steps, as explained by the president, but the leap in quality with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo allows you to program those "steps", with the same clarity with which those were programmed which led to CR7. The meetings of last spring at the Exor headquarters, with John Elkann and Sergio Marchionne , were used to plan the change of strategy.



Juventus, for example, is preparing to renegotiate the contract with Adidas and, most likely, they will also do the same with Jeep.



Agnelli also said: "We must put ourselves in the conditions to take the next Cristiano Ronaldo, but this time to take him at the age of 25." A phrase that makes you dream, because players of the level of CR7 under the age of are a very shortlist which includes: Kylian Mbappé , Paul Pogba , Marco Asensio , Harry Kane ,Sergej Milinkovic-Savic .