From Kean to De Ligt: the 100 nominees for the Golden Boy award revealed

16 June at 13:45
As every year, Tuttosport has named the nominees for the Golden Boy award given by the Turin-based paper, with various sports newspapers around Europe, including L'Equipe, A Bola or Marca participating in the voting. This year's list includes many Italian youngsters but also last year's winner and a protagonist on the transfer market - Matthijs de Ligt.

  Click on the gallery to see some of the most notable nominees.

