From Kean to De Ligt: the 100 nominees for the Golden Boy award revealed
16 June at 13:45As every year, Tuttosport has named the nominees for the Golden Boy award given by the Turin-based paper, with various sports newspapers around Europe, including L'Equipe, A Bola or Marca participating in the voting. This year's list includes many Italian youngsters but also last year's winner and a protagonist on the transfer market - Matthijs de Ligt.
#GoldenBoy2019, ci siamo! Ecco i primi 100 candidati— Tuttosport (@tuttosport) June 15, 2019
