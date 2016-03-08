From Kulusevski to Sancho: the top 10 most expensive players born in 2000

SHOW GALLERY

In the past couple of years, the bar has been raised in football and now many talented players are running around football fields all over Europe and despite their young age, they are already making a difference in the top European leagues.



Some of them are featuring for small teams, for example, one of Italy's brightest stars Sandro Tonali, who has been one of the standout performers for Brescia in the ongoing Serie A season and is attracting attention from top clubs around the continent.



Others have already made their step to a big club and are shining on the biggest stage of European football - in the Champions League, while others have chosen a 'stepping stone' in their career, like in the case of Erling Haaland, who joined Borussia Dortmund this month and has scored 5 goals in two matches as a substitute in the Bundesliga.



The generation of footballers born in 2000 consists of many great talents who are destined to make a difference in football in the present as well as in the years to come.



Click on the gallery to see the top 10 most expensive players born in 2000, according to figures from Transfermarkt.com.