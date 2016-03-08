From Lampard to Allegri: Sarri’s potential replacements at Chelsea
31 May at 16:30For many teams, the coming days will be very important with regards to their respective manager. One of the most intriguing situations yet to be resolved is certainly that of Maurizio Sarri.
The Chelsea coach seems to be in pole position to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, though no one knows the Bianconeri management's strategy. In any case, we won't find out until the official updates.
Despite that Sarri's first season in England ended well - Champions League qualification, League Cup final lost on penalties, and the Europa League final win - the Blues are looking to change things up again. The name that mostly circulates around Stamford Bridge is that of Frank Lampard.
The Englishman has remained in the heart of all the blues fans, and now that he has also found excellent results on the bench, he seems ready to return. Lampard took Derby County to the final of the Championship playoffs, but lost to Aston Villa. Besides Lampard, candidates include Allegri, Nuno Santo and Ten Hag.
