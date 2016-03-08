From Lautaro to Rodrigo: Barcelona want to sign a striker this month
26 January at 12:40When Valencia took the lead against Barcelona yesterday, the Blaugrana's coach Setien looked at the bench and saw no striker. There were the likes of Lenglet, Semedo, Rakitic, Vidal but not a player to improve the offensive department.
Carles Perez, who had renewed his contract until 2022 last September, and who was supposed to be the club's bet, was at home packing his bags ahead of likely move away from the club (perhaps to Roma).
And while Perez was sitting at home, Barcelona lost 0-2 against Valencia and only made five shots on goal, four of them being from Messi and another from De Jong.
And, as reported by AS, it seems written that Barca will sign an attacker this week as a smokescreen to try to stop the storm of criticism aimed at the club. The absence of Luis Suarez is a problem and for this reason, the arrival of a number nine seems inevitable.
Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Rodrigo (Valencia) are the great favourites to arrive at the Nou Camp, however, there are rumours that there could be another name worked on behind the scenes.
